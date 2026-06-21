Knicks Fan Dumps Garbage On Street To 'Steal' Trash Can, Video Sparks Outrage

A woman, wearing a Knicks shirt, was caught dumping garbage onto the street just to take a custom trash can, the New York Post reported. Although the report doesn't mention where exactly the alleged souvenir hunt took place, the video captured by the passersby went viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the woman in an orange cap, blue Knicks shirt, and denim shorts yanking a hand-painted orange-and-blue garbage bin onto the sidewalk, emptying its contents onto the pavement, and walking off with it.

The video sparked outrage, with some even comparing Japanese fans, who often clean the stands after the end of the match. "Japanese World Cup fans come with their own bags to clean up any mess they make. Average Knicks fan dumping garbage on the floor to steal a trash can," one user wrote.

"They'll be listed on Facebook Marketplace as 'Rare Vintage Knicks Memorabilia' for $450 by tonight. Honestly, trying to lug a giant public sanitation bin onto the MTA during rush hour is peak New York dedication," one social media user commented on the video.

"Girl, this is Theft lol," another wrote.

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Watch the video here:

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Onlookers watched as she left the mess behind and walked off with another person in Knicks gear. According to the report, the bins were part of a special run created by the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and apparel brand Only NY to mark the Knicks' NBA championship parade. The limited-edition cans, painted in team colours, were meant to celebrate the title and the workers cleaning up after the event.

The viral also reached the sanitation department, and they weren't amused. "Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do. On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid," the department told the New York Post.

The NYPD said it hadn't received complaints about the incident and didn't comment on any investigation.

For Knicks fans, the parade was a historic first title in 53 years. For this fan, it was also an expensive, messy, and very public way to grab a souvenir.