Elon Musk's Take On 'Money Can't Buy Happiness' Sparks Debate: "Give Me $1B First"

Elon Musk's recent post on "money" and "happiness" gained huge traction on X (formerly). When the world's richest person weighed in on the famous line that 'money can't buy happiness', it was sure to go viral.

"Whoever said 'money can't buy happiness' really knew what they were talking about," Musk posted on February 5 with a sad emoji, and within hours, it reached 30 million users.

This comment has sparked a massive online debate, with many agreeing and others poking fun at Musk's wealth. One user simply asked, "So you're not happy?"

"Give me $1B first let me also confirm for myself," one user joked. "You've got to be kidding me. 840 billion dollars doesn't make you happy?" another user asked.

"I'd genuinely rather be miserable and a billionaire than miserable and not a billionaire," a third user wrote.

Also read | Bengaluru Dog's LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral. Know Story Behind It

See the post here:

Whoever said “money can't buy happiness” really knew what they were talking about 😔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2026

"A lot of happiness comes from helping others. You have helped millions, and someday it will likely be billions. You just need to appreciate what you have accomplished for so many," Bill Ackman, an

American hedge fund manager and founder and chief executive of Pershing Square Capital Management, wrote in the comment section. "Happiness can also be found in a long-term relationship with someone really special. It is time for you to find that someone for the long term. Just my two cents."

Also read | Scientists Believe Earth Was Purple 2.4 Billion Years Ago. Here's What It Means For Future

Musk became first person ever worth $800 billion

According to a report by Forbes, Musk has just become the first person ever worth $800 billion or more after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media company xAI. The billionaire's note about the deal to acquire xAI was posted on social media. Musk's xAI owns and operates his social network X after he merged those two entities last year.

The combined company of SpaceX and xAI has a valuation of USD1.25 trillion, and SpaceX plans to Initial Public Offering (IPO) later this year, according to a Bloomberg report.