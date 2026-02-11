Drowning In Debt, 60-Year-Old Sold Everything To Join A Cruise Crew

A woman in her 60s who was struggling with heavy debt has transformed her life by selling her home and taking up work on a luxury cruise ship, according to People Magazine.

Sue Barr, a photographer from New Jersey, had lived in her house for nearly 20 years while raising her son as a single mother. After her son moved to Orlando, she began to reflect on her own future, as per the news report.

Writing in a first-person essay for Business Insider, Barr said she realised it was time to make a change. Much of her financial burden was linked to her home. Despite working hard, she said she could never reduce her debt in a meaningful way.

A planned holiday to Costa Rica had to be cancelled when her furnace broke down, forcing her to spend the savings on repairs. That moment, she told the Daily Mail, made her realise she needed to sell the house.

While exploring new options, Barr came across cruise ship photography roles online and applied. She was offered a contract as a master photographer on a luxury cruise line.

The job required medical tests and a Seafarer Certificate, which she successfully completed. Within months, she had travelled across three continents.

Barr admitted that ship life involves long hours and small living spaces. However, she says the move brought financial relief and renewed happiness. She now describes the decision as a turning point that gave her freedom, stability and a fresh start.