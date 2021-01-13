Dramatic Footage Shows Car Swerving Wildly On Frosty Road, Flipping Into Ditch

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Nebraska State Patrol.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a car swerved wildly on an icy road before flipping into a ditch. The Nebraska State Patrol shared footage of the road accident on Tuesday, urging drivers to wear seat belts and drive carefully on frosty roads.

"Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway... The occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported," the Nebraska State Patrol tweeted.

They added that a trooper was driving behind the vehicle on the I-80 highway near Lincoln, Nebraska, when the crash occurred on Monday. In the video, the car was seen swerving from one side of the road to the other before falling into a ditch and flipping over. The state trooper was then filmed running over to check on the occupants of the car.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported from the crash as the car's occupants were all wearing seat belts.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Nebraska State Patrol used it to caution commuters about frozen and slippery roads and added the hashtags #SeatBeltsSaveLives and #BuckleUp.

Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway. This crash happened right in front of Trooper Poppe this morning on I-80 west of Lincoln.



The dramatic video has been viewed thousands of times on the microblogging platform.

"Terrifying," remarked one viewer, while another urged drivers to avoid using cruise control in snowy conditions.

In 2019, a heart-stopping video captured the moment an out of control truck crashed on an icy road, narrowly missing a woman and two troopers in Illinois, USA.