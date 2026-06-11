Despite Rs 2.2 Lakh Monthly Income, Mumbai Couple Struggles To Build Savings. Internet Decodes

A Mumbai couple earning a combined Rs 2.2 lakh a month recently sparked a lively debate online after revealing that they still struggle to make ends meet despite what many would consider a comfortable income. In a viral post on the Personal Finance India Reddit community, the couple detailed their monthly expenses and admitted they often feel financially stretched by the end of the month.

Their biggest fixed expense is rent, with Rs 44,000 going toward a one-bedroom apartment in Mumbai. While significant, it accounts for roughly 20% of their income and is considered fairly typical for the city's premium rental market.

What stood out to many users, however, was the couple's monthly investment contribution. They automatically invest Rs 60,000 through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), meaning they are already setting aside more than a quarter of their income before accounting for other expenses. Financial experts pointed out that this is a strong savings rate by urban Indian standards and suggests the couple is building wealth even if it doesn't feel that way.

Other recurring expenses include Rs 20,000 on groceries, Rs 8,000 for household help, and another Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on utilities and gas. Commuting costs and electricity bills together add another Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 a month, while social outings, many of them linked to office gatherings, consume around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000.

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The real concern, according to many users, lies in a large chunk of spending that remains largely untracked. Between Rs 54,000 and Rs 58,000 disappears each month on impulse purchases, luxury items such as perfumes and clothing, and expensive last-minute trips to their hometown, some of which cost as much as Rs 45,000.

The discussion quickly evolved from a debate about income to a conversation about "lifestyle creep" - the tendency for spending to rise alongside earnings. Several users noted that the couple's financial anxiety appears to stem less from a lack of money and more from a lack of visibility into where that money is going.

One major issue highlighted was their approach to saving. Instead of budgeting first and spending from a predetermined amount, they appear to spend freely and hope whatever remains can be saved.

Another blind spot is travel. Because leave approvals often come at the last minute, the couple frequently books expensive flights home and treats the cost as an emergency expense. Some argued that these trips are predictable enough to be budgeted for in advance through a dedicated travel fund.

Many also pointed out that the couple may be underestimating their financial progress. While they worry about running out of money each month, their Rs 60,000 SIP contribution means they are already saving aggressively. The real issue is a lack of accessible cash reserves, which can create the feeling of financial insecurity even when investments are growing steadily.

Among the most popular suggestions was creating a separate monthly fund for hometown travel, setting strict limits on discretionary spending through a dedicated wallet or account, and reducing non-essential social expenses linked to workplace gatherings.

Others recommended temporarily redirecting a portion of the couple's SIP investments into a liquid fund or high-yield savings account. Building an emergency buffer of around Rs 3 lakh, they argued, could provide peace of mind and reduce the stress of ending each month with little cash on hand.