Delhi's 'Fattest Dog' Final Is Today: Meet The City's Chonky Stars

We have seen many political polls, but Delhi has a much fluffier election to settle today. The capital is all set to crown its fattest dog, with the grand finale of the viral "Fat Dogs of Delhi" contest taking place today. After weeks of chonky contenders, neighbourhood loyalties and fierce Instagram campaigning, it is finally time to find out who gets to take home the unofficial title of Delhi's biggest good boy.

Organised by the Instagram page Fat Dogs of Delhi, the competition started with 64 dogs from across Delhi-NCR. The knockout tournament, conducted through Instagram Stories, turned neighbourhood dogs into unlikely celebrities, complete with campaign posters, fan clubs and pleas for votes.

Among the dogs that have featured in the contest are Googoo from Saket, a 46-kg mixed-breed dog who has been staying at Jeevashram Foundation while undergoing a weight-loss regimen, and Rambabu, also known as Chonky, from Yusuf Sarai. Rambabu is known locally around the area near HDFC Bank and has reportedly been fed biryani by a local caregiver.

Other contestants have included Moti from Sarojini Nagar, Hero from Malviya Nagar, Mahakutteshwar from Noida and Chewbacca Raza Singh from Delhi. Kutta Singh from Rohini was another fan favourite, while Bhondu Ki Barfi from Lajpat Nagar and Chonkers from Kamala Nagar also made it into the competition.

The contest has not been without its share of tragedy. Two popular contenders, Gola from SDA Market in Hauz Khas and Tara from Khan Market, died ahead of the finale, prompting tributes from their supporters.

The idea was inspired by Alaska's annual Fat Bear Week, but Delhi has given the concept its own distinctly local flavour: neighbourhood loyalties, social-media campaigns and plenty of canine campaigning.

By Tuesday, the city's voters will have one final question to answer: who gets to wear the unofficial crown of Delhi's chonkiest dog?