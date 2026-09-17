They Let The Dogs Out: Netas' Unique Protest On Nashik Official's Table

In a one-of-a-kind protest in Maharashtra's Nashik, Shiv Sena (UBT) Yuva Sena workers on Tuesday released stray dogs inside the office of Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre. This, according to Yuva Sena workers, follows inaction over the dog menace amid a rise in stray dogs.

The viral video shows Shiv Sena (UBT) Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave untying a sack and releasing a small dog on Bhamre's table. Startled by the move, Bhamre, while sitting in his chair, moved away from the table before coming back. Frightened by being confined inside the bag, the dog ran to a corner.

Within seconds, another dog is released out of the bag. It walked across the table and sat in a corner seat.

Randhave, who was accompanied by fellow members of the political group, then put a garland, adorned with Rs 20 notes, around his neck. He was stopped by officials from coming close to Bhamre. A verbal altercation ensued.

While doing so, Randhave reminded Bhamre of the number of times the issue of stray dogs had been raised with him in the last six months.

"In every village, street and corner, there has been a rise in stray dogs," said Randhave in an interview with NDTV. "For the last six months I have been telling Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre to take up the issue. A small child was bitten, and many people and women have been chased by them. I showed him the condition, sent photos of the area and told him repeatedly to take up the issue. But when I felt there was no action, I went and released four dogs on his table as a form of protest," he added.

Randhave alleged that Bhamre is focused on tender works and that this is the reason Sena workers brought garlands of notes with them, which were also kept on his table.

Calling it a last warning, the Sena worker said he would release more dogs in Bhamre's office if no action was taken within eight days.

"Ganpati festival is underway. When people go for aarti, dogs run after them and bite small children. There is a terror of stray dogs," said Randhave, expressing hope that the Chief Officer would understand the seriousness of the issue.

(With inputs from Nilesh Wagh)