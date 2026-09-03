4-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dogs While Playing At Home In Karnataka

A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her while she was playing at home in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

The incident took place in Meenahabal village in Sedam taluk. The victim, identified as Sanvi, suffered deep cuts across her face, including injuries to her lip and cheek.

Photos of the girl after the attack show deep wounds on her face. She was rushed to the Sedam Government Hospital, where she received treatment and stitches for her injuries.

The incident has raised concerns among residents over the growing stray dog menace in the village. Locals have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to control the number of stray dogs and prevent similar attacks.

In a similar stray dog attack reported in Karnataka earlier this year, an evening of play turned tragic for a four-year-old boy who was brutally mauled while playing near his home. The attack left his scalp severely torn.

Four-year-old Gopal was playing near his house in Maliyabad in Karnataka's Raichur city when he was attacked by a stray dog. The animal allegedly pounced on the child, dragged him and repeatedly bit him on the head, causing severe injuries and tearing away most of his scalp.

Visuals from the incident showed the child's head covered in blood. Most of his scalp had been ripped off, with only a portion at the back remaining attached. His face was also stained with blood.