Stray Dog Pounces On 2-Year-Old In Delhi, Knocks Him Down, Bites

A two-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was attacked by a stray dog while playing outside his house in north Delhi's Timarpur area on Saturday, police said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The footage shows the dog pouncing on the toddler, knocking him to the ground and biting him. Bystanders rushed to the child's rescue.

Police said the boy, Abbas, sustained serious injuries to his face in the attack. His family rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The dog has not yet been caught.

This incident comes days after a six-month-old boy was seriously injured after he was mauled by a pit bull in Haryana's Sonipat.

CCTV footage of the attack went viral online.



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