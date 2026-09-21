Delhi Teen Stabbed To Death After Row Over Calling Friend "Papa"

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in west Delhi's Naraina Village in a row between friends that sparked over one of them being asked to call the other "Papa", police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Giri, a resident of Naraina Village, they said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when Aman and Narsingh, both friend, were headed towards Naraina Village on a motorcycle from Payal Cinema, the police said.

While returning, they met their acquaintances, Sumit and another Aman, son of Anil Singh.

During their interaction, Aman, son of Anil Singh, jokingly asked Narsingh to call him "Papa".

The police said Aman allegedly threatened Aman, son of Anil Singh, with a knife over the jest, with Sumit joining the quarrel picking a bone with the former.

A mutual friend, Sargam, subsequently reached the spot and tried to intervene and got injured.

All this while, Aman allegedly stabbed Sumit and called his younger brother to the spot.

The younger brother came to the spot and allegedly assaulted Sumit, who was already injured.

Aman, son of Anil Singh, informed Sumit's family about the incident.

Sumit's father and Aman took him to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Based on the statement of eyewitnesses, a case of murder was registered at the Naraina Police Station.

All persons involved in the incident are residents of Naraina Village and are known to each other, the police said.

The motive behind the escalation of the argument and the circumstances in which the knife was used are being investigated, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)