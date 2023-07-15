'Nature Always Comes Back...': Old Illustrations Go Viral Amid Flood-Like Situation In Delhi

Yamuna river has reached a record width of 208.66 meters.

The national capital is battling with an unprecedented flood-like situation caused by recent heavy rains and flooding in River Yamuna. After almost 45 years, the mighty river reached its highest levels, submerged parts of the city and forced thousands of people to evacuate from the adjacent areas.

Now, while the water breached the danger mark and flowed into the nearby areas, pictures from the historic Red Fort emerged, showing the river reaching the walls of the heritage site. This led internet users to share before and after pictures of Yamuna that show how the river once used to flow near the back wall of the Red Fort.

Taking to Twitter, user Harsh Vats shared the visuals of the flooded Red Fort and an image of a Mughal-era painting showing what appears to be the same area centuries ago, when the River Yamuna was flowing there naturally. "A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it's floodplain," the Twitter user wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it's floodplain. #Yamuna#DelhiFloodspic.twitter.com/VGjkvcW3yg — Harsh Vats (@HarshVatsa7) July 13, 2023

"Nature always comes back to reclaim it's course....#DelhiFloods2023 #Yamuna #RedFort," wrote another user while sharing similar images.

Several internet users pointed out that the areas that river water has entered used to be the floodplains of Yamuna for centuries and that the remembers its path even decades later.

"Unforgettable is the river's resilience! Through the passage of time, spanning decades and centuries, the Yamuna returns to reclaim its floodplain, reminding us of its unyielding power," said a third user.

Unforgettable is the river's resilience! Through the passage of time, spanning decades and centuries, the Yamuna returns to reclaim its floodplain, reminding us of its unyielding power. #Yamuna#DelhiFloodspic.twitter.com/TDJZ4CAqWK — Randhir Singh 🇮🇳 (@randhirs) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, coming back to the current situation, the Yamuna River has been above the danger mark since Sunday and surpassed the previous record of 207.49 meters on Wednesday. Water from the river even entered Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat, inundating its lawns and pathways. Floodwater from the overflowing Yamuna also reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi after a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department at Indraprastha suffered damage late on Thursday.

Around sixteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the national capital.

