Couple Reveals 6 Financial Habits They Follow To Make Smarter Money Decisions

Managing money wisely is important for saving for the future and building wealth. Couple Muskaan Mittal and Aashish Gupta have shared six financial habits they follow to manage their expenses, increase their income and make better money decisions. In a social media video, Aashish explained how their lifestyle choices, support from family and willingness to take risks have helped them improve their financial position.

He introduced the list by saying that he and his wife follow six habits to get ahead financially in the current economy.

They Do Not Own A Car

The couple has decided not to own a car. Muskaan said they do not have major loans or financial responsibilities. She also credited the sacrifices made by their parents for giving them a better financial start.

They Live With Their Parents

The second decision is living with their parents. Aashish acknowledged that some people might disagree with this choice but explained that their parents are supportive.

He also said that they often travel for long periods, sometimes for months. Living with their parents means they do not have to worry about paying rent for an empty flat while travelling.

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They Earn Money Through Social Media

Creating content on social media is another important part of their financial plan. Muskaan explained that earning money online has become a useful income opportunity for both him and Muskaan.

They Avoid Spending Money On Alcohol

The couple also avoids spending on alcohol. Aashish said they rarely drink, sometimes having only one drink in six months. He explained that such expenses can increase quickly over time.

They Prefer Experiences Over Expensive Items

Aashish said neither he nor Muskaan is interested in looking rich or buying costly products. They avoid spending money on luxury bags, expensive watches and fancy clothes.

Instead, they prefer spending on experiences, learning new things and growing together. He explained that they focus on things they truly value rather than buying expensive items.

They Take Calculated Risks

The sixth habit is taking calculated risks to increase their income. Aashish explained that starting their social media page was itself a major risk.

He also credited Muskaan's support for helping him take this step. According to him, having a supportive partner is important when making financial and career decisions.