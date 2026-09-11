Gurugram Man Says House Help Earning Rs 60,000 Taught Him Real Financial Discipline

Financial discipline can look very different in everyday life, and a Gurugram man has shared an example that made him rethink how people manage money. Shiva Mittal said his house help earns around Rs 60,000 a month while carefully managing her expenses and supporting her daughter's education.

In a LinkedIn post, Mittal wrote, "We were talking casually, and she told me she manages work across 5 to 6 homes every single day with 3-4 fixed leaves a month. "

"Out of that income, she puts her daughter in a good private school, manages her daily expenses, pays Rs 10,000 in rent excluding utilities, and is steadily paying off an EMI for a piece of land worth Rs 6 lakhs back home," he added.

Mittal compared her approach with people who take EMIs for depreciating assets such as cars and gadgets, along with lifestyle upgrades influenced by appearances or social expectations.

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He said that people read personal finance books and use budgeting apps but still find ways to spend money despite having comfortable corporate safety nets.

Mittal wrote, "Her entire life runs strictly on necessities. She has no personal aspirations for herself. Except ensuring a secure, stable future for her daughter. And the only EMI she pays is toward an appreciating asset and a real long-term safety net."

Mittal said her approach made him rethink what real financial discipline looks like in everyday life.

For him, her approach offered a different view of financial security, focused on living within her means, prioritising her daughter's future and putting money towards an asset instead of lifestyle expenses.

He said her routine showed that financial discipline doesn't always require complicated plans, but can come down to knowing what matters and consistently spending accordingly.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions online.

One user commented, "That's a very inspiring story."

Another user noted, "I think she has one of the best time management skills."

"She is an expert in time management," added a third user.