No Loans, Rs 2.5 Lakh Monthly Investments: Why This Mumbai Professional Still Isn't Satisfied

A Mumbai-based professional has sparked a discussion online after admitting that despite earning well, investing aggressively and having no financial liabilities, he still feels professionally stuck and emotionally unfulfilled. The user shared his concerns on Reddit's Personal Finance India community in a post titled "Not satisfied despite investing 2.5 lacs per month." The post quickly resonated with many users, prompting conversations about career stagnation, lifestyle expectations, and whether financial success alone can bring satisfaction.

According to the post, the man's household takes home more than Rs 3 lakh a month. Of that, nearly Rs 2.5 lakh is invested every month, primarily in equity mutual funds, while additional savings are directed towards EPF, PPF, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY).

Financially, he appears to be in a strong position. The family owns its home, has no outstanding loans or debt, and benefits from the support of parents living nearby. "Always born and raised in Mumbai with support system like parents and in laws available very close by who are not financially dependent on us. Neither of us stayed on rent for a single night," he wrote in the post.

Yet, despite this stability, he said his biggest concern is his career.

The professional has spent more than a decade at the same organisation. He described the workplace as supportive, offering a healthy culture and considerable freedom in decision-making. However, he feels his compensation growth has been relatively modest, averaging around 8% annually. "But I feel an intellectual like me who have proven my worth with evidence deserve better compensation growth. This is creating a lot of emotional stress and trauma since many years now," he added.

See the post here:

Reflecting on his journey, he said the early years of his career were marked by limited recognition and slow salary progression. Although his contributions have gained visibility in recent years and he now feels valued for the results he delivers, the pace of financial growth continues to bother him.

He admitted that the gap between his expectations and actual salary progression has started affecting his mental well-being.

The Reddit user also noted that he follows a disciplined investment strategy and increases his investments regularly. However, achieving financial milestones has not translated into a greater sense of fulfillment.

While his personal life remains stable, he said professional dissatisfaction has become increasingly difficult to ignore. In an effort to create an additional income stream, he even tried building a faceless YouTube channel, but the project has yet to gain traction.

"I feel stressed not only because I believe I deserve more due to evidence based performance but also because I feel cheated as organization doesn't increase my compensation. I have stopped filling all the employee surveys now as I find those just another Jumla by organization to hide real pain points," he noted.

His post has since struck a chord with many professionals who say that beyond a certain point, financial security does not always resolve deeper concerns around career growth, purpose and personal satisfaction.