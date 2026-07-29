Public 'Live Burial' Stunt Ends In Death In Haryana, Body Found 36 Hours On

For six days, residents of Nuh had watched Deepak perform daring bike stunts without a scratch. On the last day of the circus, he was buried underground as part of his special act, only this time he did not come up to take the final bow.

A travelling bicycle circus in Haryana's Nuh district has ended in tragedy after a 27-year-old performer died during a "live burial" stunt.

The incident took place in Khori Kalan village, part of the Taoru subdivision, where a bicycle stunt circus had been entertaining crowds for about a week.

The man who died has been identified as Deepak, from Gaunchi village in Faridabad district. He was among those running the circus and was known for his daring bicycle acts, including riding without looking ahead, balancing on the handlebars and standing upright while the bicycle was in motion.

On the last day of the show, Deepak took part in a stunt where he was placed inside a sack and lowered into a pit dug specially for the act. Organisers reportedly told onlookers that he would be brought out alive after 24 hours.

But that did not happen. Eyewitnesses say Deepak remained underground for close to 36 hours, far longer than promised.

According to eyewitness Sanchit Singh, the audience was told that Deepak would not be dug out until Rs 7,100 had been collected. This condition is believed to have delayed his rescue well beyond the planned time.

When the pit was finally opened, Deepak was found dead. It is suspected that he suffocated after spending far too long buried underground.

News of the death has left people in the area shaken and has triggered anger over how the stunt was handled. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about the safety arrangements around such acts and the accountability of those who organise them.

Police are now investigating the sequence of events, particularly why Deepak was not brought out on time and who was responsible for the delay.

District Police Spokesperson Krishan Kumar confirmed the case when asked about Deepak's death. He said that action has been taken under Section 174 of the IPC, which deals with unnatural or accidental deaths.

With inputs from Tahir Hussain