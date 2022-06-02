8-Year-Old Among 3 People Dead In Septic Tank In Haryana's Nuh: Police

The cover of the septic tank broke when the boy stood on it. (Representational Image)

Three people, including an eight-year-old boy, died in a septic tank in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the district's Bichhor village on Tuesday, they said.

After an eight-year-old boy fell into the tank accidentally while playing near it, the boy's father and one other person went in to try and save him. All three of them died in the incident, police said.

According to villagers, a 20-feet deep septic tank was built outside the house of Dinu, a resident of the village.

The tank was covered with a stone slab. On Tuesday, Dinu's eight-year-old grandson Aarij was playing near that tank when he fell in as the cover broke when he stood on it, the police said.

The boy's father Siraju, 30, and his uncle Salamu, 35, went into the tank in an attempt to save the boy.

When no one came out, the family members raised an alarm. All three suffocated to death, the police said.

However, the family did not file any complaint with the police about the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Punhana) Shamsher Singh said, "The shocking incident happened but the family and villagers did not inform the police. They buried the bodies as they claim it was an unfortunate incident but we are looking into the matter".



