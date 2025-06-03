Passerby Jumps In To Save 3 Workers Trapped In Septic Tank, All 4 Killed

Three workers and a passerby who jumped in to help them have died of suffocation after inhaling toxic gases in a septic tank in Odisha.

The tragedy occurred when sanitation workers were removing the central slab of a newly constructed septic tank, measuring about 10×10 feet, at Padalguda village in Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

Local residents said two of the workers began to suffocate soon after they entered the septic tank. A third worker rushed in to try and rescue them, but he began asphyxiating too. Hearing their screams, a passerby jumped in to try and save them.



Fire department personnel arrived after they were alerted and pulled all four people out of the tank. The three workers were declared dead on reaching the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital while the passerby was admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.



Local residents said the workers did not have safety equipment or oxygen support and entered the tank without any protection.



A police official said, "We have begun an investigation. Forensic tests and the post-mortem reports will reveal the exact cause of the death and the nature of the gases they inhaled."

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment data, in a nationwide exercise, has identified 79,700 sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs), showing India's continued dependence on this form of hazardous manual labour.



The exercise is part of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) programme, which is aimed at mechanising all sewer-related works to prevent injuries and deaths. The NAMASTE programme was launched in 2023-24, replacing the Self-Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers.



In a written reply in Parliament in 2023, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had said 453 people had died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in five years, since 2018.