Couple, Daughter, 5, Killed After Car Runs Over Them: Haryana Cops

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after post-mortem, cops said. (Representational)

A couple and its five-year-old daughter were killed on Wednesday while their two other children were injured when an SUV ran over them in Bhadas village on the Alwar-Gurugram road in Nuh district, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown car driver, who fled from the spot, at Nagina Police Station, and police took the SUV in custody, they said.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Aarif (29), his wife Sahana Praveen (28), and their daughter Kaifa Bano. The family lived in Matawas village in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Aarif with his wife and three children had come to a private hospital in Bhadas for treatment. The incident took place in the afternoon when they were to return home.

According to the complaint filed by Aslam, Arif's brother, he and his brother had come to a private hospital in Bhadas on their motorcycles.

After treatment they were talking to each other outside the hospital with their bikes parked on a roadside.

"Around 2.30 pm, a speeding car came from the Badkali side and ran over Aarif, his wife and three children and hit the parked bike too.

"Hearing the sound of the accident people came from nearby and some passersby helped us but my brother Aarif and his daughter Kaifa Bano were killed on the spot," Aslam said in his complaint.

"Sahana Praveen, my sister-in-law and her son Mohammad Kaif were rushed to medical college, Nalhar, where Sahana Praveen also succumbed to injuries while her son is being treated.

"Kasaf, the two year-old daughter of my brother, narrowly escaped with some minor injuries and was discharged after first-aid," he said.

Following the complaint, the yet-to-be-identified car driver was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

"We handed over the bodies to the family after the post-mortem. The car driver will be arrested soon," said Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Lal Singh, the investigating officer in the case.

