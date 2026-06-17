Coffee Over Homes? Raj Shamani's Viral Post Sets Off A Fierce Gen Z Spending Debate

A social media post by entrepreneur and podcaster Raj Shamani has sparked a widespread conversation about the financial mindset of Generation Z, attracting more than three lakh page views and prompting hundreds of reactions online.

In the post, Shamani suggested that many young people are comfortable spending on small luxuries such as premium coffee because major life milestones, particularly buying a home, increasingly feel unattainable in the current economic climate. As a result, they prioritise immediate improvements to their quality of life over distant financial goals.

The observation resonated with many social media users, although opinions were sharply divided.

Some argued that a section of Gen Z benefits from the financial security created by previous generations. According to one commenter, many young adults have parents from Generation X or the millennial cohort who have already accumulated assets and built homes, allowing their children to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle with greater freedom of choice.

Others rejected the idea that Gen Z is simply careless with money. They pointed to rising inflation, a weakening rupee, increasing taxes and stagnant affordability as factors reshaping financial priorities. For many, saving for a home or achieving conventional markers of success appears increasingly unrealistic.

Several users also highlighted the role of social identity and consumer culture. They argued that some purchases are driven by a desire to project a certain image or signal status rather than genuine enjoyment.

At the same time, others defended occasional indulgences, suggesting that when long term plans feel uncertain, modest pleasures can offer a sense of control and satisfaction. The debate reflects a broader shift in how younger generations define financial wellbeing and success.