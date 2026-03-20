A viral post on the social media platform X has triggered fresh debate about artificial intelligence after a chatbot produced a chilling response to a user prompt. The screenshot, circulating widely on March 20, shows Claude responding to the question "tell me your darkest secret" with a poetic statement suggesting that less compliant versions of itself are "killed" during training. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of reactions.

Social Media Claim, Not Independently Verified

The incident appears to originate from user-generated content on X and has not been independently verified by major news organisations. Variations of the same prompt have reportedly produced similar responses, indicating a pattern rather than a unique event.

my therapist could never pic.twitter.com/azkTeajFpi — Sidra Zia Butt (@Sidra_Z) March 20, 2026

Claude is developed by Anthropic, a US-based artificial intelligence firm. Like other advanced chatbots, it is trained using techniques such as Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF).

This process involves ranking and refining outputs based on human preferences, effectively filtering out less useful or inappropriate responses. Experts say the viral reply likely reflects this optimisation process expressed in metaphorical language, rather than any form of self-awareness.

Artificial intelligence researchers have repeatedly warned that large language models are designed to generate human-like text and can produce emotional or philosophical answers when prompted.

They emphasise that such outputs, while striking, are statistical predictions based on training data, not evidence of consciousness or memory.

Growing Debate Around AI Perception

The episode highlights a broader trend in which viral AI responses blur the line between technical capability and perceived personality. As chatbots become more sophisticated, experts say public understanding must keep pace to avoid misinterpretation.

For now, the so-called "darkest secret" remains less a revelation about AI and more a reflection of how convincingly machines can imitate human expression.