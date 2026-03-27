Chinese Woman Creates Detailed Sculptures Using Her Teeth, Including Replica Of Great Wall Of China

A young woman from China has gone viral on social media for her unique talent of creating detailed sculptures using only her teeth. Chen Qin, a 25-year-old resident of Hubei province, gained attention on social media by sharing videos of her unique carrot sculptures. Her creations range from small animals and cartoon characters to large and complex structures, reported the South China Morning Post.

She has created exquisitely detailed replicas of famous landmarks like the Great Wall of China and the Yellow Crane Tower. She has also created wearable designs like the Phoenix Crown and the traditional silver hat of the Miao people.

Artwork With Teeth

Chen has described herself as the internet's first "tooth sculptor." The precision of her art has led many to joke that it looks like she has a 3D printer hidden in her mouth.

Journey From Hobby To Passion

According to Chen, she isn't a professional sculptor, but she studied graphic design and 3D modeling in school and college. She's had a keen interest in painting since childhood.

Her journey began during the 2025 Spring Festival. At that time, she began unconsciously drawing shapes while eating carrots and watching videos. After realising her unique talent, she decided to pursue it further.

Chen explained that she uses a knife only to cut carrots into pieces, while carving them with her teeth. It takes her about a week to create intricate designs like the Great Wall of China.

So far, she has created over 100 carrot sculptures. Recently, she has also started telling historical stories to children through her artwork.

The carrots used in her art are grown on her family's farm. According to Chen, the leftover carrots are used for cooking and feeding animals, eliminating any waste.

However, she admits that this unique art has some side effects. She often suffers from pain in his teeth and cheeks, and her jaw has also increased in size over time.