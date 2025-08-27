Chinese Teen Sold Lover To Notorious Scam Hub In Myanmar, Family Paid $48,000 Ransom To Free Him

A 17-year-old girl in China has been accused of selling her 19-year-old boyfriend, named Huang, to a notorious scam hub in Myanmar for 100,000 yuan (US$14,000), the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The girl lied about foreign travel, with an apparent motive to lure him into working in a fake call centre in Myanmar. The victim's family paid 350,000 yuan (US$48,000) in June to free him from the scam ring.

As per a report by Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, Huang's sister shared details about the case online, and it gained massive attention on Chinese social media platforms.

The sister revealed that Huang met the girl last year in October at a billiards room in Guangzhou. Later, he moved into her flat. The girl, identified by the surname Zhou, was from southeastern Fujian province. She revealed that her family operates some business from Myanmar, telling the victim to find a job there as he was jobless.

Without informing the family, Huang flew to Thailand with Zhou. The family got to know about it through a social media post. "It was only when we saw his post on social media that we realised he was in Thailand," his sister said.

Huang was picked up by an armed man when they went to the border between Thailand and Myanmar. The teen's passport and mobile phone were also taken.

Huang showed courage in dire circumstances as he asked his so-called girlfriend if he could play a game on his mobile phone. Upon receiving the phone, he managed to alert his parents, who immediately informed the Chinese police.

Huang was beaten badly

Huang was held at a compound called Kaixuan in Myanmar for nearly four months. He was forced to do telecom fraud, and when he failed, he received beatings. He had been half-starved and was beaten so much that he ended up with hearing problems. The boss at the scam hub then agreed to take the ransom and returned Huang to his family.

The girl was arrested when she arrived in China.