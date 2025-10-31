Watch: Nvidia's Jensen Huang Shares 'Love Shot' With Samsung, Hyundai Chiefs In Seoul

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun shared a “love shot” in Seoul on Thursday.

The three executives intertwined their arms and drank beer out of glasses. A love shot is a popular Korean drinking ritual between close ones. After taking a sip, Huang shook his head in approval.

The scene was filmed through their restaurant window by onlookers and shared on social media.

People who watch this video may not believe it. ????



These characters are Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong, and Jeong Eui-sun.



Yes, they are the CEO of Nvidia, Samsung, and Hyundai, respectively. pic.twitter.com/kMNI0KUVT1 — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) October 30, 2025

The dinner took place at Kkanbu Chicken, a well-known restaurant near Samseong Station in Seoul's Gangnam district.

Crowds gathered outside the restaurant as word spread that three of the world's most powerful business figures were dining together. Huang was on his first official visit to South Korea in over a decade.

Inside, Huang joined Lee and Chung at a table by the window.

Huang surprised his hosts with gifts: a bottle of Suntory Hakushu 25-year-old single malt whisky and Nvidia's DGX AI system, each inscribed with the message, “To our partnership and future of the world,” The Korea Herald reported.

Huang reportedly stepped out after dinner to hand out baskets of fried chicken and fried cheese snacks to those waiting outside.

The meeting came amid Nvidia's engagement with South Korea's tech and automotive industries, including its collaboration with Samsung on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and ongoing discussions with Hyundai on AI-powered mobility.

Huang is also scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday. He hinted that the two sides have “many announcements to make”, developments that, he said, would “please both (US) President Donald Trump and South Korea,” Reuters reported.

The dinner came amid US-China trade tensions over export controls on Nvidia's Blackwell AI chips.

Asked about recent talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Huang responded, “I have every confidence that the two presidents had a very good conversation. It doesn't have to involve anything that I do.”