Nvidia's Jensen Huang 'Confident' Trump, Xi Had A Good Meeting

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday he was confident that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a good conversation during a meeting in South Korea earlier in the day.

Huang was speaking as he arrived at a restaurant in Seoul with Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.

He said he was looking forward to meeting South Korea's president on Friday and that his company and the country had many announcements to make.

