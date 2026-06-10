Chinese Motorsport Hero Arranges Italy Race Trip For Fan With Late-Stage Cancer, Wins Hearts

A Chinese motorsport star has won widespread admiration after going out of his way to fulfil the wish of a terminally ill fan. Zhang Xue, one of China's most celebrated motorcycle racing figures, invited a 31-year-old supporter battling late-stage liver cancer to watch an international motorsport race abroad after learning about his condition through social media.

The heartwarming story began in May when a fan named Pan left a comment online saying he would buy an X-MOTO motorcycle if he managed to beat cancer. That message caught Zhang's attention, who replied, "Come on. When you recover from the disease, I will sell the motorcycle to you at a 50 percent discount."

Wanting to encourage the fan, Zhang asked his team to reach out. During their conversation, they learned that Pan, who lives in Foshan, Guangdong province, was fighting advanced liver cancer and facing an uncertain future.

Initially, Zhang planned to take him to Italy in September to attend a race. However, after learning that Pan's health could deteriorate before then, he quickly moved the trip forward to July to ensure the fan would have the opportunity to travel. "My plan has changed. If your physical condition allows, I would like to take you and your close relative to watch the next competition. I hope my video can speed up your visa application procedure," Zhang wrote on social media on June 2.

Pan's cancer diagnosis came three years ago while he was preparing for marriage. Following the diagnosis, he even suggested ending his relationship with his girlfriend. Around the same time, his father was diagnosed with rectal cancer, adding further hardship to the family's struggles.

The unexpected invitation left Pan overwhelmed. Sharing his emotions online, he said he had believed he would spend the remainder of his life in darkness and never imagined experiencing such a special moment.

"Thank you Brother Zhang Xue. I had thought I would live in the darkness till the end of my life. I did not expect I would embrace this highlight moment. The sentence 'life is always full of surprises' has come true. I should live well every day," he expressed.

Zhang continued to encourage him, urging him not to give up and to begin the visa process immediately. Pan has since applied for a visa, although details of the final destination and race event have not yet been confirmed.

The touching gesture has resonated widely online, with many praising Zhang for using his success to bring hope and joy to someone facing immense personal challenges.

Zhang's rise has become a source of inspiration across China. Raised in a poor rural family in Hunan province and with limited formal education, he built his reputation from the ground up before gaining international recognition earlier this year. His breakthrough came when French rider Valentin Debise secured two victories in the WorldSSP category of the Superbike World Championship aboard ZXMOTO's 820RR-RS motorcycle, bringing unprecedented success to the Chinese manufacturer founded by Zhang.

