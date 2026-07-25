Woman Shares Emotional Reason For Saying Goodbye To Dog After Cancer Diagnosis

A dog owner has shared the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye to her beloved pet after his health rapidly worsened following a cancer diagnosis. Dog owner, Isabel Klee, said the decision came after months of treatment and careful consideration of Simon's quality of life.

Klee announced that Simon would be put down just two months after revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer. She said she had finally stopped crying long enough to speak after spending the entire morning in tears.

Woman Makes Heartbreaking Decision to Put Down Beloved Dog Two Months After Cancer Diagnosis

She said she and her family had made the very difficult decision to say goodbye to Simon in the next few days.

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Klee had announced in May that Simon had been diagnosed with cancer after previously spending several days in the intensive care unit because of seizures.

She explained that an ultrasound performed in November found a mass on Simon's liver. A later ultrasound showed that the mass had grown and was cancer. Klee said veterinarians told her Simon's prognosis was eight to 10 months.

Klee said the tumour on Simon's liver was also affecting his epilepsy. She explained that over the past week, Simon's condition had declined very rapidly. Despite his medications and treatment for repeated seizures, he had experienced many seizures in recent days and was so heavily medicated that he could hardly walk.

She said she believed waiting any longer would not give Simon a good quality of life.

Klee added that she and Jacob had been holding on to the hope that Simon would have a day where he would be like his old self again. She said they kept waiting and hoping for that day, but it was not happening because his condition continued to get worse. She also said Simon's veterinarian believed it was time to say goodbye.

Klee said she was worried that waiting too long could result in a traumatic and painful death for Simon. She added that the remainder of his life would be filled with celebration and all the things he loved the most.

She added that although Simon's life would be far too short, he had achieved so much and touched the lives of many people, and she believed they would get through the difficult time together.