Chinese Man Picks Septic Tank Trucks For Wedding, Bride Supports His Unusual Choice

In an unusual yet meaningful wedding, a man in China chose to celebrate his special day in a way that reflected his profession. By using septic tank trucks as wedding vehicles, he turned his work into a symbol of pride and identity, reported the South China Morning Post.

The wedding took place on March 28 in Suixi county of Anhui province, the hometown of the groom, Pan Haonan. It is considered the first wedding of its kind in China.

Pan's father has been involved in sewage treatment and transportation in Cixi City, Zhejiang Province, for more than two decades.

Pan, who is around 30 years old, graduated with a bachelor's degree in film editing. After his own startup failed to succeed, he decided to join his father's business in 2023.

While his father handles online orders, Pan leads the staff who operate the septic tank trucks.

Unique Wedding Idea And Support

Pan got engaged to his girlfriend, Li Yaqing, in August. When he proposed using septic tank trucks as a wedding procession, Li found the idea unique and interesting and approved.

She said she found the procession romantic and believes Pan's work is no different from any other profession, as he earns his living through hard work, which is the most important thing to him.

Li also revealed that Pan's parents were initially reluctant to join the plan, but after his support, they accepted.

A total of nine septic tank trucks were used for the wedding. All the vehicles were thoroughly cleaned and decorated with red paper flowers.

Two of these trucks belonged to Pan's company, while the remaining trucks were borrowed from others in the same field. Pan said he received congratulations and support from his colleagues both online and offline.

A banner on one of the borrowed trucks wished Pan a happy married life.

Pan explained that his parents initially didn't want him to join the profession because they found it difficult and dirty. However, after some persuasion, they agreed.

Pan expressed pride in his work, saying that even though the work involved dirt, the income from it was completely honest. He also said that this field can be considered more stable than many other jobs.