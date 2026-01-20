Chinese Wedding Goes Viral As Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters, Attended By Twin Uncles

In a small part of China, an unusual wedding has surprised many people and quickly caught attention online. What made this celebration special was not the size or style, but the rare family connections that came together on one day, reported the South China Morning Post.

A unique and rare wedding was recently witnessed in China, where twin brothers married twin sisters. What made this unique coincidence even more special was the fact that both families also had twin uncles.

According to mainland Chinese media outlet Jiupai News, the two newlyweds learned on their wedding day that their uncles were also twins.

The wedding officiant described the event as nothing short of miraculous. Guests at the ceremony were both astonished and overjoyed. A villager said he had never seen such a scene in his more than 60 years of life and wished the two couples a happy future.

According to a report by Jimu News, both couples are in their twenties and hail from Fuyang City in central China's Anhui Province. Both families live close to each other. Although their parents met nearly 20 years ago, they didn't know each other very well at the time.

In 2022, the Shan sisters were introduced to the Song brothers through a marriage broker. According to the elder sister, she initially felt she was too young to start a relationship, but the brothers' persistent and persistent efforts were unstoppable.

She also revealed that her in-laws often mistake her for their younger sister, while her parents sometimes struggle to distinguish between the twins. However, the pair themselves rarely confuse each other, as they have come to understand each other's identities and temperaments well after spending so much time together.

The twins currently live in separate houses in different areas. It is reported that both families are now attempting a Guinness World Record for having four pairs of identical twins.