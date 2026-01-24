Chinese Man Invites Violinist To Play "Farewell Song" For Terminally His Ill Mother

In a touching display of love and farewell, a Chinese son invited a violinist to play for his dying mother in her hospital bed. The gesture, described online as "the most tender farewell," has moved many people around the world. Huang Haile, a resident of China's southern province of Guangdong, bid farewell to his mother, Ye Jindi, at the Dongguan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine on January 6th, reported the South China Morning Post.

He invited violinist Tang Xing, who performed the popular song "Mother" by Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, featured in the 1999 film "Kikujiro". The performance took place in Ye's intensive care unit, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Ye was diagnosed with late-stage liver cirrhosis in 2023. Last December, after her 77th birthday, she also suffered heart inflammation. Doctors said her condition was so severe that surgery was not possible. Her health deteriorated rapidly, and she was admitted to the ICU on December 29th.

Ye was a primary school music teacher for two years. Because of this, Huang called a violinist for her on December 31st. Huang explained that he believed that hearing was the last sensory experience before death. Initially, he thought music would give his mother strength and confidence to fight the disease.

A week later, Ye passed away. Huang respected her wishes and transferred her to the general ward, where she spent her final moments peacefully.

Huang explained that he was very close to his mother. His mother raised him alone, as his father, a sailor, died when Huang was 13. Her mother even sacrificed her personal happiness so that he could be with her. After her liver disease diagnosis, Huang quit his job and took full care of her.