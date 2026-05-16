Chinese Couple Host Wrestling Showdown At Wedding, Loser To Handle Housework

A couple in southwestern China chose a unique way to celebrate their wedding by turning it into a professional wrestling match, where the loser agreed to do housework for life.

Unlike conventional competitive sports, professional wrestling is a choreographed combat performance. The groom, He Yinsheng, a professional wrestler from Zunyi in Guizhou province, organised the event with his wife at a local hotel in early May.

Instead of a traditional wedding stage, the couple set up a wrestling ring. A large screen displayed a dramatic poster titled "Groom vs Bride".

The newlyweds led their respective teams into a best-of-three contest. The match followed a simple rule that the losing side would take responsibility for household chores.

Performers entered the ring first and carried out a series of high-impact moves, including body slams, takedowns and close-range grappling. Guests watched closely, with some children standing with bowls in their hands, fully focused on the action.

As the event reached its final stage, the bride and groom entered the ring. Supported by the crowd, the bride quickly took control of the match. She avoided the groom's attacks and brought him down with a shoulder throw.

The referee declared her the winner and announced that she was exempt from doing housework for life.

Although the sequence had been choreographed and rehearsed in advance, the performance kept guests engaged throughout.

He Yinsheng said that all performers were professionally trained and that safety was given priority during the show. He added that he had to lose in the end because he could not allow his wife to take on housework.

He explained that the idea came to him during wedding planning when he realised the budget was going beyond expectations. Instead of hiring singers and dancers, he decided to organise a wrestling match.

His wife supported the idea, while both families said they did not fully understand it but respected the couple's decision.

The couple did not share details about how they met. He said that the wedding included food and entertainment, which made guests happy to attend, and nearly 300 people came, exceeding their expectations.

He also expressed hope that the event would help introduce more people to China's professional wrestling scene, which remains a small subculture usually limited to venues such as bars, beer festivals and corporate annual events.