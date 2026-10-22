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Chinese Influencer Survives Fall From 35th Floor, Makes Remarkable Comeback After 17 Months

A 27-year-old Chinese influencer has returned to social media 17 months after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building, sharing her remarkable recovery journey and thanking those who helped her through the ordeal.

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Chinese Influencer Survives Fall From 35th Floor, Makes Remarkable Comeback After 17 Months
She says her life no longer belongs only to her, but to everyone who helped her.

A 27-year-old Chinese social media influencer has made a remarkable recovery after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building. She has now returned to social media after nearly 17 months, sharing her story of survival and expressing gratitude to those who helped her. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, who is from Hunan province in central China and uses the username @wananan, returned to social media on 12 October 2026 after a long break.

She revealed that she had almost fully recovered from the serious injuries she suffered in the accident.

The incident happened in June 2025 when she accidentally fell from the 35th floor of a building. She was rushed to the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University for emergency treatment.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the influencer underwent a lengthy period of medical treatment and recovery before returning to social media to share her experience with followers.

In her comeback post, she described her survival as a new beginning and said she felt as though she had been given another chance at life.

She also thanked the people who supported her throughout her recovery.

The influencer said she now sees her life as something that belongs not only to herself but also to everyone who helped her survive. She promised to make the most of her second chance as a way of thanking them.

The South China Morning Post reported that her return attracted widespread attention on Chinese social media, with many people discussing her extraordinary survival and recovery.

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