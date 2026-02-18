Viral Posts Claim Chinese Influencer Lost 140,000 Followers After Beauty Filter Glitch During Livestream

A Chinese influencer is said to have lost 140,000 followers almost instantly after a beauty filter malfunctioned during a livestream, briefly revealing her natural appearance. However, the claim appears to stem from social media posts, and there is no verified evidence confirming that such a massive drop in followers actually occurred or even that the incident itself is authentic.

NDTV has not independently verified the claims.

According to posts circulating on the internet, the influencer was streaming live when her beauty filter briefly switched off, revealing a woman with mature skin and a warm complexion. Within seconds, the filter returned, once again displaying a pale, smooth, small-faced version of her. The circulating clip lasts only a few seconds and captures the moment the filter glitches. The video is widely being shared with captions claiming she lost 140,000 followers after her "real face" was exposed.

The identity of the woman in the recent viral clip remains unknown.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some accused her of deceiving her followers, many users said they preferred her unfiltered appearance, calling it "prettier" and "more genuine" than the overly smooth, ghost-like filtered version. The incident has also sparked debate about the negative impact of beauty filters and the growing demand for authenticity on social media.

"Whaaat? "She's beautiful without the filter," one user wrote.

Another commented, 'What the influencers show to people, people believe in that. The filter clears the difference between reel and real life."

"That really shows how much social media culture is shaped by filters and curated images. It's unfortunate when appearance becomes the main reason people follow or unfollow someone. Authenticity usually builds stronger, longer-term support than perfection ever could," stated a third user.

A fourth added, "The world is biased toward good-looking people, which is why many people do this. they don't feel validated when they show their real selves."

The episode has also drawn comparisons to a similar incident in 2019 involving a streamer known as "Your Highness Qiao Biluo," whose beauty filter accidentally turned off during a livestream. She had built a following around her youthful looks and “sweet, healing voice," but the glitch revealed that she was actually 58 years old.