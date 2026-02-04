Chinese 'Sexual Intelligence' Guru Who Made Rs 31 Crore Teaching Women How To Attract Men Faces Probe

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into Zhou Yuan, a high-profile influencer known as the "Godmother of Sexual Intelligence," who reportedly earned millions of dollars teaching women how to attract men. Last month, market regulators in Changsha, Hunan province, announced a joint task force with public security and cultural authorities to probe Zhou's business activities.

As a result, Zhou's social media accounts were banned and her courses were removed due to concerns that her content promotes "incorrect values" and the objectification of women, South China Morning Post reported.

Zhou Yuan's Business Model

A former banker, Zhou founded the Black and White Sexual Intelligence School, where she marketed courses aimed at "rejuvenating marriages" and "enhancing female allure." She became viral for teaching specific "seduction" methods, such as an "X-shaped" body stance and prolonged, intense eye contact. She reportedly earned over 24 million yuan (approximately Rs 31 crore) through her various ventures, which include online courses, in-person training camps, and the sale of adult products.

In one video, Zhou demonstrates an eye-contact technique, advising women to "create an X shape with your eyes and body." She also shares seductive phrases, body movements, and fashion tips.

In another, she explains how to adopt a flirtatious tone, encouraging women to "soften your voice and slightly raise the pitch at the end of each word" while complimenting their partners. Zhou also hosts offline programmes, including a two-day "Sexy Revelation" camp held in Xiamen last year, where participants explored what she describes as “the science of body pleasure” and attended lectures on sexual wisdom. Many of the attendees were reportedly accomplished women hoping to reinvigorate their marriages.

Her work, however, has drawn siginificant backlash Many accuse her of running "mistress training" sessions or teaching women to "pander to men," while others argue that her content is sexually suggestive and formulaic and reduces empowerment to a set of calculated techniques.

Zhou defended her work, saying her courses are designed to empower women by building confidence and helping them take control of their relationships.

Love Gurus in China

Zhou is part of a growing trend of "relationship mentors" under intense state scrutiny.

Another prominent influencer named Qu Qu who taught women to "marry rich" was banned from Weibo in late 2023 for promoting transactional relationship views. In April 2025, she was fined 7.58 million yuan for tax evasion.

Qu Qu's advice often sparked controversy, as she encouraged behaviours that many considered to be unethical or manipulative in romantic relationships. Notably, she viewed relationships and marriage as a means of achieving financial gain and taught women to do the same.