Indian Influencer Under Fire For Mocking Chinese Locals In Video: 'Racist And Offensive'

This video was shared in March, though it has gone viral now.

Jaspreet Kaur Dyora, a social media influencer from India, is facing criticism online for her disrespectful behaviour while travelling in China. A video posted by Ms Kaur shows her roaming the streets of China and mocking the locals by passing derogatory and rude comments in Hindi.

The video begins with Ms Kaur saying, “Jaise aap log corona de sakte ho world ko, toh kya mein aapko trauma de sakti hu? (Just like how you gave the world corona, can I give you trauma in exchange?)''

Ms Kaur's comments in the video include asking a food vendor about the type of animal they slaughtered, inquiring about the quality of a bridge because it's "made in China," and asking people if they're wearing knock-off brands. She asks them if they are from Sarojini Nagar, as they could be seen wearing a ''Gucci copy.''.

This video was shared in March, though it has gone viral now.

Here's the video:

The video has faced severe backlash, with netizens calling out her behaviour as ''offensive'' and ''racist''. Many expressed disappointment, stating that there's a thin line between being funny and being disrespectful and accused her of defaming India.

One user wrote, ''Why do some people want to act like this and bring shame to others? I don't understand.''

Another wrote, ''This makes me sad to see this type of content. There is a thin line between being funny and disrespectful. This might get you lots of engagement for sure, but it won't last long as a person. They are the sweetest people. Sorry from India.''

A third said, ''These words are harassment, and it is criminal offence, you will be charged if someone report to Indian police or Chinese police.'' A fourth stated, ''These type of influencers do more harm than good. Totally racist and uncouth way to treat random people for no reason and film them.''

A fifth added, ''This is not good. Disrespecting other human being in their own country. If someone from Europe does the same in India, how would we feel?''



