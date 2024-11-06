Chinese Influencer Adopts Pig Feed Diet to Save Money, Sparking Health Concerns

Health experts warn the diet could lead to severe malnutrition.

A popular Chinese social media influencer has ignited widespread health concerns after revealing she has been consuming a diet of pig feed to save money, according to The South China Morning Post. Kong Yufeng, known online as "King Kong Liuke," claims that the 3 yuan (Rs 35) per day diet is healthier than takeaway food.

Yufeng, a well-known handicraft influencer on Douyin with 2.8 million followers and a graduate of the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, has revealed details of her peculiar diet on social media. Although some fans have praised her thrifty way of living, many others have voiced grave worries about the possible health hazards of eating pig feed, which is not meant for human consumption.

On October 30, Kong posted a video in which she expressed her intention to live on as little money as possible, although she did not disclose her reasons for this challenge. She adopted the top-ranked money-saving suggestion from Zhihu, a popular Chinese forum: eating pig feed, as per SCMP.

A diet like this could result in severe malnutrition and other health issues, according to health experts. They stress how crucial it is to have a well-balanced diet full of different nutrients in order to stay healthy.

Kong spent 100 yuan (US$14) on a bag of pig feed, which she described as having a "milky oatmeal smell" upon opening. The video revealed that the pig feed contains ingredients such as soybeans, peanuts, sesame, corn, and added vitamins.

"It's all high-protein, low-fat, and completely natural. Isn't this healthier than takeaway food?" she said.