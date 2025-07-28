Gaza Malnutrition Rate Reaching "Alarming Levels": WHO Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Malnutrition rates are reaching "alarming levels" in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization warned Sunday, saying the "deliberate blocking" of aid was entirely preventable and had cost many lives.

"Malnutrition is on a dangerous trajectory in the Gaza Strip, marked by a spike in deaths in July," the WHO said in a statement.

Of the 74 recorded malnutrition-related deaths in 2025, 63 had occurred in July -- including 24 children under five, one child aged over five, and 38 adults, it added.

"Most of these people were declared dead on arrival at health facilities or died shortly after, their bodies showing clear signs of severe wasting," the UN health agency said.

"The crisis remains entirely preventable. Deliberate blocking and delay of large-scale food, health, and humanitarian aid has cost many lives."

Israel on Sunday began a limited "tactical pause" in military operations to allow the UN and aid agencies to tackle a deepening hunger crisis.

But the WHO called for sustained efforts to "flood" the Gaza Strip with diverse, nutritious food, and for the expedited delivery of therapeutic supplies for children and vulnerable groups, plus essential medicines and supplies.

"This flow must remain consistent and unhindered to support recovery and prevent further deterioration", the Geneva-based agency said.

On Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the situation "mass starvation -- and it's man-made".

'Dangerous cycle' of death

Nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City is now acutely malnourished, the WHO said Sunday, citing its Nutrition Cluster partners.

It said the percentage of children aged six to 59 months suffering from acute malnutrition had tripled in the city since June, making it the worst-hit area in the Palestinian territory.

"These figures are likely an underestimation due to the severe access and security constraints preventing many families from reaching health facilities," the WHO said.

The WHO said that in the first two weeks of July, more than 5,000 children under five had been admitted for outpatient treatment of malnutrition -- 18 percent of them with the most life-threatening form, severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

The 6,500 children admitted for malnutrition treatment in June was the highest number since the war began in October 2023.

A further 73 children with SAM and medical complications have been hospitalised in July, up from 39 in June.

"This surge in cases is overwhelming the only four specialised malnutrition treatment centres," the WHO said.

Furthermore, the organisation said the breakdown of water and sanitation services was "driving a dangerous cycle of illness and death".

As for pregnant and breastfeeding women, Nutrition Cluster screening data showed that more than 40 percent were severely malnourished, the WHO said.

"It is not only hunger that is killing people, but also the desperate search for food," the UN health agency said.

"Families are being forced to risk their lives for a handful of food, often under dangerous and chaotic conditions," it added.

The UN rights office says Israeli forces have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians trying to get food aid in Gaza since the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operations in late May. Nearly three-quarters of them died near GHF sites.

