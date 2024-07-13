Chinese Influencer Teaches Women How To Marry Rich, Earns Rs 163 Crore Per Year

She was banned from Weibo for promoting unhealthy relationship views and incorrect values

A controversial love guru in China, who teaches women how to marry rich men, reportedly earns 142 million yuan (approximately Rs 163 crore) per year. According to the South China Morning Post, the influencer whose real name is Le Chuanqu, gained popularity in China as a "love guru" by providing relationship and financial advice through social media platforms, earning a substantial following due to her unconventional approach.

However, Qu Qu's advice often sparked controversy, as she encouraged behaviours that many considered to be unethical or manipulative in romantic relationships. Notably, she views relationships and marriage as a means of achieving financial gain and teaches women to do the same.

She refers to being married as ''inside the fortress'', money as ''rice'', and pregnancy as ''carrying a ball''. In her videos, she bluntly stated, ''All relationships are essentially about benefit exchanges. Everything should be used to boost my advantage and empower me.''

A one-on-one consultation during her live-streams costs $155 (Rs 12,945) while her most popular course, "Valuable Relationships", costs $517 (Rs 43,179). Meanwhile, private counselling packages cost more than $1,400 (Rs 1,16,927) per month. Beyond social media, Qu Qu also held workshops and seminars where she offered in-depth guidance on dating strategies.

As a result, she was banned from Weibo for promoting unhealthy relationship views and incorrect values. However, she now continues to use AI techniques to promote her business and direct customers to private channels.

Public opinion on her is divided, with some finding her approach to relationships to be realistic and empowering, while others find her to be hypocritical and teaching women to objectify themselves and use men for financial gain.

One user wrote, ''Her approach is understandable. What's wrong with wanting both love and money? This is a realistic society. Why shouldn't people strive for better?'' Another commented, ''She has profoundly impacted me this year. I've learned fundamental concepts like goal orientation and leveraging everything to empower myself. Her insights into recognising a man's true nature are invaluable. I highly recommend her.''

A third said, ''She teaches girls to use men as cash cows and encourages competition among women. But she earns her living by working hard and relying on her efforts. Isn't that hypocritical?''