Lose 50 Kg In 3 Months, Win A Porsche? Chinese Gym's Shocking Weight-Loss Challenge Sparks Buzz

A Chinese gym in Binzhou, Shandong province, has launched a controversial weight-loss contest offering a luxury Porsche as a prize for anyone who can lose 50 kg bodyweight in three months, according to the South China Morning Post. The challenge, announced online on October 23, claims to reward the successful participant with a Porsche Panamera, listed in China at roughly 1.1 million yuan (Rs 1.3 Crore).

According to the news report, Registration requires a 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.2 Lakh) fee, covering meals and shared accommodation in a fully enclosed training camp.

According to a gym coach surnamed Wang, the contest is capped at 30 participants and there already has seven or eight signed up. He confirmed the prize car is a used 2020 model owned by the gym's owner, not a brand-new vehicle.

Health experts have raised concerns about the safety of losing such a large amount of weight in a short period. They warn rapid weight-loss programs can cause muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, electrolyte imbalances, gallstones, and heart strain.

A medical influencer known as "Dr Zeng," who performed the hernia surgery and has nearly 3.5 million followers on Weibo, told SCMP about the dangers of such rapid weight loss and emphasised the potential health risks associated with losing weight at that speed.

"Losing 0.5kg per day is far too fast," he cautioned. "Unless someone is severely overweight, this pace leads to muscle loss rather than fat reduction, which can cause hormonal imbalances, hair loss, and even amenorrhoea in women. A safer target is losing around 0.5kg per week."

Another expert, Pu Yansong, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Shaanxi Provincial People's Hospital, also cautioned: "Losing weight at such a rapid pace can strain the organs and may even be life-threatening. Scientific weight loss should be gradual, allowing the brain, body fat, muscles, and organs to adapt to the new energy balance."

The weight-loss challenge has sparked intense debate among Chinese netizens. One user sarcastically remarked, "If I lose 50kg, I'll only have 5kg left. Will I still be alive?" highlighting the unrealistic nature of the target. Another pointed out the apparent marketing tactic behind the campaign, saying, "No one can actually achieve this. Losing 50kg in three months? You'll lose the person, not just the weight. With a 10,000-yuan registration fee, the organiser could afford to buy a new car while keeping the used one. In the end, he profits. It's a clever marketing move."