Cat Missing For 10 Years Returns Home On Owner's 30th Birthday

Two sisters in Wales, UK, received the surprise of a lifetime when their pet cat, who had gone missing 10 years ago, returned to them earlier this year. Lucy Robertson and Hannah Davies were preparing for the former's 30th birthday when the sisters received a shocking phone call from a veterinarian, saying their cat, Charlie, had been found.

Both Robertson and Davies were left heartbroken when Charlie, then three years old, went missing in April 2016. As an outdoor cat, Charlie would spend her days roaming the streets, but after Davies moved from Newbridge to Abercarn, she never returned home. The family spent months looking for Charlie, but found no leads.

“It was heartbreaking,” Robertson told BBC Radio Wales Drive of their initial search. “We were scared that she had been knocked over or that she wasn't around any more.”

“We tried to find her, but we kept missing her. We never lost hope. But sadly, we just couldn't find her.”

However, when the unexpected call arrived about Charlie, Davies said she was left 'gobsmacked'.

"The most craziest thing happened this morning. Back 10 years ago, my sister lost her baby after moving from Newbridge to Abercarn; she was never found. Hannah has received a call this morning to say she has been found 10 years later and going to collect her this evening," wrote Roberston in a social media post.

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A person living nearby had found Charlie living in bushes, feeding the supposed stray for weeks before taking her to the vets, who called Hannah from the number found on the microchip.

Davies said the vet was also "really shocked" to find out that Charlie had been missing for a decade. Charlie appeared to be fine and had no outstanding health issues during her time away. And the sisters still have no hint of what their absent pet had been up to all those years away.