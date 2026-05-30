'Can't Romanticise It Anymore': 10 Minutes Of Rain Waterlogs Bengaluru, Resident Vents Frustration

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has triggered an intense debate about the city's poor infrastructure that was exposed after just 10 minutes of rain. The resident highlighted that they could not even 'romanticise' the feeling of experiencing rain due to the city becoming choked, primarily due to waterlogging, which made them late for a movie screening in Indiranagar.

"I can't even romanticise rains anymore because this is what happens to Bangalore every time it rains," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding they couldn't even get an auto due to the condition of the roads.

"I live 10 minutes away from work and still couldn't get an auto. Had to share with a friend who luckily got it. Literally reached 30 minutes late for a movie yesterday because of waterlogging near Ejipura," they added.

Intense pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms swept the city on Friday, providing much-needed relief from the heat. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city saw 46 mm of rainfall while HAL airport area received 20.8 mm till 8:30 pm.

The evening downpour inundated several low-lying stretches in the city. Meanwhile, an auto driver died after a wall collapsed in the Vijaynagar area due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Doesn't Really Matter'

As the post gained traction, social media users said it was, unfortunately, the reality for the entire city as the drains were consistently choked, leading to waterlogging problems.

"Constant construction and construction debris wash away into the stormwater drains daily and clog the drains. Check any under-construction site in the morning, and you will see run-off muck flowing into the systems, across the area," said one user, while another added: "Yesterday it was HSR, today Indiranagar, next will be Sarjapur Rainbow Drive."

A third commnted: "Well it doesn't really matter how long the rain was. What matters is how many inches of rain fell. Our drains are clogged, and there is nowhere left for the water to go. We are a severely overpopulated city, and our infrastructure is far from what is required. This should be very expected."

A fourth said: "There has been a metro construction going on beside my house, and there are more broken roads now where all the potholes have water filled 24x7. Nobody cares about it. And then people ask how there's too much traffic in Bengaluru, lol."