Ground Report: Delhi's Narela Gets Rs 55-Crore Drainage Upgrade Ahead Of Monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching and waterlogging remaining a recurring problem in parts of Delhi, the state government has launched a major drainage project in Narela that aims to provide long-awaited relief to residents and businesses.

The Delhi government has begun work on a modern pre-cast drainage system along the Narela-Bawana Road in north Delhi, with the project estimated to cost around Rs 55 crore.

The 9.5-kilometre drainage network, being developed under the government's Drainage Master Plan, was inaugurated by Delhi Public Works Department Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh.

Officials said the project is expected to improve rainwater drainage along the stretch and reduce the severe water accumulation that disrupts movement during the monsoon.

The government has set a three-month deadline for completion.

If delivered on schedule, the project could bring significant relief to residents in Narela and nearby areas that regularly face flooding during heavy rainfall.

Speaking at the inauguration, Pravesh Sahib Singh said the government was continuing efforts to modernise Delhi's infrastructure and improve civic facilities across the capital.

Local MLA Rajkaran Khatri was also present at the event, along with department officials, public representatives and residents.

For people living and working in the area, the project carries practical importance.

Residents and traders in Narela, Bawana and Bhorgarh told NDTV that the road becomes extremely difficult to use during the rains, with water levels often rising between 1.5 and 2 feet.

It serves as a key route for commuters, and waterlogging frequently leads to traffic snarls and major inconvenience.

Locals said timely completion of the drainage work before the monsoon would make a meaningful difference.

Work on the site has been continuing day and night, with pre-cast concrete blocks being brought in from Gujarat for installation.

Visuals from the site showed trucks unloading the concrete units as construction teams continued work.

The project is also expected to benefit nearby residential and industrial areas, including Vishal Enclave, Swatantra Nagar, Sanoth, Ghoga Dairy and Ghoga village.

With inputs from Prabhak Rana