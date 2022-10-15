Bureaucrat Warns Internet Against Fraud Messages After Receiving Fake Job Offer For Rs 9,700

As evident in the screenshot, the message seems to be a phishing attempt to scam people.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is known for sharing interesting content on Twitter, recently shared a screenshot of a scam message in a bid to alert his followers.

In a Twitter post, Mr Kaswan shared that he received a job offer with a salary of Rs 9,700. "Your resume is received in our company and the salary is Rs 9,700," the message said, further ending with a WhatsApp link asking the user to contact the company for further details.

In the caption, Mr Kaswan jokingly wrote that he "finally got the job offer". "Now confused what to do," he added.

Take a look below:

Finally got the job offer. Now confused what to do. pic.twitter.com/zTm79pbVZg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 11, 2022

In the following tweet, the IFS officer also shared a word of caution and said, "Dear friends, these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these links of SMS and Emails. Don't react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe."

Notably, as evident in the screenshot, the message seems to be a phishing attempt to scam people. Mr Kaswan shared the image on Tuesday and since it has grabbed the attention of several internet users.

In the comment section, while some shared messages with similar descriptions, others jokingly suggested the IFS officer watch the 'Jamtara' web series on Netflix to clear his confusion.

"Just Rs 9700 offer,I got Rs 75000_90000 many times from these type of companies," hilariously wrote one. "This is nothing. Someone died in Africa and left a huge fortune for me. I just have to transfer 35,000 for "processing" the fortune it seems. I will become a billionaire. I will transfer everyone who likes this message a small part of that fortune," committed another.

A third said, "Even the elite govt officials are not spared i wonder how they get contact number and spam people like you sir who are India's pride," while a fourth asked, "can TRAI do something on these kind of spam messages?"

I got offer of 8,000 salary's Job . 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qTjzNGVDUn — THE CITIZEN (@THECITIZEN1997) October 11, 2022

jamtara webseries ayi h sir usko dkho ..sb confusion clear ho jyga😄😅😅 — ramesh kumar (@RameshRks17) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) alerted people not to fall prey to fake job alerts on messages, emails or websites. The PIB warned that people have now come up with innovative ways to trick people into job fraud. Therefore, amid this, the agency shared a few tips to save oneself from such scams.