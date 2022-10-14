Bureaucrat Shares 'Life Lesson' In Recent Post That Should Not Be Missed

Picture shows a sketch of "my plan" versus "God's plan."

Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is a social media aficionado. He keeps on sharing meaningful posts on Twitter to keep his followers hooked. Now, in his recent post, Mr. Sharan has shared a motivational post with his social media fans.

The officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre shared a life lesson on Friday. He showed a sketch of "my plan" versus "God's plan." While the former was depicted as a straight line to the finish, the latter was depicted as a tough journey with many obstacles.

"Sometimes God doesn't do things the way we think he should. But God has a perfect plan for your life. Trust God." reads the text in the drawing.

"Life Lesson," Mr Sharan captioned the post.

The post received over 3,500 likes and hundreds of shares within a few hours of being shared.The post received a mixed reaction in the comment section.

"Because the purpose of life is soul growth and not materialistic growth. Journey towards goal is the only thing that matters," wrote one user.

Another said, "The thing is, why does God need to prepare the perfect plan for me? I think God includes me for his perfect plan."

Mr Sharan shared a video that demonstrated the meaning of success in the different phases of life a few days ago. The video clip demonstrates how early childhood and late adulthood have striking parallels.

"Success," Mr Sharan wrote while sharing the post. The video garnered over 3.8 lakh views and more than 14,000 likes. The post has also been reshared more than 3,000 times.



