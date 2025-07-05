Advertisement

Trump Signs Flagship "Big Beautiful Bill" Into Law

"That's a good one," he said, as he signed the document with a Sharpie marker, flanked by scores of Republican lawmakers who had fallen into line to support the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Trump Signs Flagship "Big Beautiful Bill" Into Law
Washington:

US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law on Friday, capping a pomp-laden White House Independence Day ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trump Spending Bill, Big Beautiful Bill, Donald Trump
