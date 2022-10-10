PIB Shares Safety Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed By Online Job Frauds

PIB shared a few tips to save oneself from such job scams. (Representative Pic)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is alerting people not to fall prey to fake job alerts on messages, emails or websites. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the PIB warned that miscreants have now come up with innovative ways to trick people into job fraud. Therefore, amid this, the agency shared a few tips to save oneself from such scams.

"Are you seeking a job? BEWARE! Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into #JobFrauds. Whether it is a fake website, fictitious offer letter, or fraud e-mail, here is how you can save yourself from such job frauds," PIB wrote while sharing a video.

Are you seeking a job?



BEWARE!



Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into #JobFrauds



Whether it is a fake website, fictitious offer letter, or fraud e-mail, here is how you can save yourself from such job frauds@Cyberdost#cybercrimepic.twitter.com/m9pKGH5liA — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 10, 2022

"Scammers send fake SMS offering party time jobs from reputed companies," the agency warned.

It further shared three safety tips. In the first, PIB asked people to refrain from clicking on unverified links no matter how tempting they look. Secondly, "Be cautious before doing any financial transactions with an unknown person," the agency wrote. Last but the least, PIB urged people to report and block such fake numbers.

Those who have been a victim of cybercrime can register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

Also Read | IRCTC Responds After Man Claims To Find "Yellow Paper" Inside Samosa Served On Train

Meanwhile, the PIBs alert comes days after thirteen Indians, who were trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy area after falling prey to an international job racket, were rescued. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indians reached Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

He also informed that last month, 32 Indians were rescued from Myawaddy following joint efforts by Indian missions in Myanmar and Thailand.