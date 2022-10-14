This Unique Japanese Toilet With an Attached Sink Can Help Save Water, See Post

Picture shows a sink attached to the toilet.

With increasing global warming and other activities affecting climate change, the world has begun to focus on sustainable living while conserving resources. You must have come across several unique innovations to improve the situation. A recent internet sensation showcases a new design of a toilet in Japan that is a perfect example of sustainable living.

When it comes to exceptional creativity and invention, Japan unquestionably leads the way. And this time, the country has created an art installation to preserve water.

A picture of an environmentally friendly toilet was shared by a social media page named Fascinating on Twitter on Tuesday. The image depicts a Japanese toilet with a sink connected to it. After washing your hands in the adjacent sink, you can use the dirty water for the next flush.

The caption reads, "On many Japanese toilets, the hand wash sink is attached so that you can wash your hands and reuse the water for the next flush. Japan saves millions of litres of water every year doing this."

Since being shared, the post has become an internet sensation and has garnered 1.1 lakh likes. More than 12,000 users reshared this post on Twitter, and numerous praised this invention in the post's comment area.

One user added some more information about the country's innovative ideas: "Japan uses about 80 trillion litres of water per year. If we assume OP's "millions of litres per year" is accurate and round up to 10 million, then this would save 0.00001% of Japan's water usage. Most of their usage (as everywhere) is agriculture."

"They also save the material for an extra wash sink. I thought this design should be used globally," commented another.



