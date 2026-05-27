Bryan Johnson Claims Travelling Is 'Barbaric' For Body: "Modern Life Has Tricked Us"

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has challenged conventional wisdom by stating that travelling is 'barbaric' for the body. While travelling has long been encouraged to broaden horizons, Johnson claimed that 'modern life' had tricked people into believing it was good for the body. Johnson made the claim while travelling to Australia on a 17-hour flight to meet his girlfriend's parents for the first time.

"Modern life has tricked us into thinking travel is good. It's kind of barbaric for the body," said Johnson, highlighting that his biomarker data from his previous Asia trip was 'bad'.

Johnson said his body needed nine days for blood glucose stability and to re-entrain the circadian rhythm, while sleep recovery took 18 days.

"The research: People who travel constantly for work (3+ wks a month) have measurably more anxiety, depression, and drinking problems than people who don't," explained Johnson, adding: "Your immune system takes a hit. Dry cabin air dries out mucous membranes that block infection, which can leave you more exposed to getting sick."

Johnson suggested that those with the travel bug should not opt for more than one international trip every three months, as the body needs to reset every time.

"If you're budgeting your international trips: I'd suggest no more than once every 3 months. Evidence shows you need approximately one day per time zone to re-entrain, and east is worse than west," said Johnson.

"The body understands time zone changes as trauma. I hope that this is my last international trip for a very long time."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Life Without Joy Is No Life'

As the post went viral, most social media users advised Johnson to live a little and not to worry about imprisoning himself in his home.

"Imagine striving for longevity to only live in your prison of a home," said one user, while another added: "You have officially become insufferable and anti-human. I would rather die young than live my life like this."

A third commented: "At some point, you'll realise you've made your body incapable of handling stress by removing any risk of activity that causes an inflammatory/recovery response, which is why you take nine days to recover from a flight."

A fourth said: "A life without joy and love is no life, Bryan. Enjoy every second of joy and happiness you can get. Australia is great."