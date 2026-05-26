Japanese Tourist Praises Chennai Metro, Calls It 'Better Than New York Subway'

A Japanese tourist currently travelling across India has gone viral for praising the Chennai Metro and terming it better than the New York subway. In an X (formerly Twitter), a user named @hiro_bkp48 said they took the metro and were instantly impressed by the facilities, which included platform screen doors and a 'great' working air conditioning system.

"Taking the metro to scout out the long-distance bus terminal. This platform has screen doors, and the AC is working great. The facilities here are completely better than NY's subway (lol)" the user wrote in Japanese, while sharing a pic of the platform.

As of the last update, the post had gained nearly 40,000 views as social media users remarked that the positive side of the Indian transport system rarely goes viral on the internet.

"Chennai metro is too good! Been using it since 2017," said one user, while another added: "Often ppl romanticise too much about Bengaluru, Hyderabad, until you step into the OG city Chennai."

A third commented: "Obviously Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) is the cleanest and perfectly maintained Metro network in India, btw it was funded and loaned by Japan for technical support and the moving trains were from Alstom, France."

Chennai Metro remains a popular daily commute option, with over 90.18 lakh passengers utilising the network in April. The system also recorded a peak single-day ridership of 3,65,807 passengers in the same month. This momentum builds on 2025 milestones, when monthly ridership surpassed the one-crore mark in both July (1.04 crore) and September (1.01 crore). With the phase-2 network under construction, the ridership is expected to soar further.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Delhi Metro Better Than London Tube

This is not the first instance when a foreign nation has compared India's metro system to the likes of the NYC Subway or the London Tube. In February, content creator and traveller, Rory Porter, praised the Delhi Metro, stating it might be better than the London Underground transit system.

"They are very clean indeed. It smells very nice. Lots of seats. Extremely modern...I mean, look at this. It is not very overcrowded either," Porter said.

"There is plenty of seats. There is no one really standing up. This could be one of the best ones I have been on in the world. Very efficient, lots of stations. Better than London. That is one of the best metros I have been on. Very nice, all air-conditioned, very clean, very modern."