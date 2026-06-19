"Both Get Frustrated": Bengaluru Woman Compares Indian and Foreign Clients

- A Bengaluru tech professional shared lessons from working with global clients
- She noted many foreign clients express frustration without raising their voices
- Indian clients often show agitation by yelling or shouting during conflicts
A Bengaluru-based tech professional has sparked an online conversation after sharing what she learned while working with clients from different parts of the world. She said the biggest lesson was that people can express frustration without raising their voices.
Shreya, who builds AI-powered projects, shared her observations in a post on X. She said working with clients across more than 50 countries had exposed her to different communication styles.
In her post, she said that both Indian and international clients get agitated and frustrated, but she had noticed that many foreign clients express their dissatisfaction without yelling, shouting or screaming, while Indian clients often do.
Check Out The Post Here:
Working with Indian clients and foreign clients is a full spectrum.— Shreya (@miless_15) June 18, 2026
Both get agitated, frustrated. But the latter doesn't yell, shout, scream. The former does.
Currently working with 50 + locations globally and the way they communicate their frustration is something I am going…
Shreya also said she admired the way many international clients communicated their displeasure. She said they managed to express frustration without being disrespectful or raising their voices and instead relied on carefully chosen words.
Calling it a quality worth learning, she said she hoped to imbibe the same approach in both her professional and personal life.
Social Media Reaction
Her post sparked a discussion online, with many users sharing their own views on workplace communication and emotional intelligence.
One user commented, "That high-pitched tone is like taking one's soul away."
Another user noted, "I agree with you. Everyone learns from experience."
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