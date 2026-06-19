"Both Get Frustrated": Bengaluru Woman Compares Indian and Foreign Clients

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has sparked an online conversation after sharing what she learned while working with clients from different parts of the world. She said the biggest lesson was that people can express frustration without raising their voices.

Shreya, who builds AI-powered projects, shared her observations in a post on X. She said working with clients across more than 50 countries had exposed her to different communication styles.

In her post, she said that both Indian and international clients get agitated and frustrated, but she had noticed that many foreign clients express their dissatisfaction without yelling, shouting or screaming, while Indian clients often do.

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Shreya also said she admired the way many international clients communicated their displeasure. She said they managed to express frustration without being disrespectful or raising their voices and instead relied on carefully chosen words.

Calling it a quality worth learning, she said she hoped to imbibe the same approach in both her professional and personal life.

Social Media Reaction

Her post sparked a discussion online, with many users sharing their own views on workplace communication and emotional intelligence.

One user commented, "That high-pitched tone is like taking one's soul away."

Another user noted, "I agree with you. Everyone learns from experience."