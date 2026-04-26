Bengaluru Techie's Emotional Day Out With Grandfather At Google Campus Wins Hearts Online

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has touched hearts online after sharing a special moment with his grandfather during a visit to his workplace.

Manish Singh, who works at Google, posted a video on Instagram showing his grandfather visiting the company's campus. The clip captured the two spending quality time together, from having lunch at the cafeteria to cycling around the campus.

In the video, Singh reflected on the emotional experience and said that when he was young, his grandfather often believed that he would achieve something significant in life.

He shared that showing his grandfather the Google campus was a proud moment, and the smile and pride on his grandfather's face made it truly meaningful. He added that while having lunch together at the cafeteria, his grandfather felt overwhelmed with joy.

The video shows several heartwarming moments between the two. They were seen playing games, riding bicycles, and enjoying each other's company across the campus, creating memories together.

Singh also spoke about how the visit reminded him of his childhood. He said that while they were playing games like children, seeing his grandfather's happiness made him smile.

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He recalled that his grandfather had taught him how to ride a bicycle when he was young, and now, giving him a bicycle to ride on the campus brought him great happiness.

He further shared that they went for a ride together, and watching his grandfather enjoy the moment made him feel like reliving his own childhood. He said that he also spent time with his parents and grandfather playing carrom, and after that, he decided to once again relive those childhood moments by cycling with his grandfather.

While sharing the video, Singh wrote that what once existed as his grandfather's dreams had now become his reality. He expressed that being able to show his grandfather the Google campus, a place he had once only dreamed of, was very special, and the smile on his grandfather's face meant more to him than any achievement.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the bond between the techie and his grandfather.

One user noted, "Today I promise that one day I will take my parents to the Google office. That's my promise."

Another user noted, "Such a sweet bond."